Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) has dropped by -6.91 compared to previous close of 22.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jeff Young – Investor Relations David Wagner – President & Chief Executive Officer Patrick Brickley – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Sklar – Raymond James Matt Stotler – William Blair Brian Colley – Stephens Scott Berg – Needham Michael Berg – Wells Fargo Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays Mike Latimore – Northland Capital Markets Operator Hello, and welcome to the Everbridge, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Everbridge Inc (EVBG) is $27.64, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for EVBG is 40.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVBG on October 13, 2023 was 410.01K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG’s stock has seen a -6.49% decrease for the week, with a -13.95% drop in the past month and a -31.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Everbridge Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.42% for EVBG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVBG Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, Everbridge Inc saw -30.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from HUFF PHILLIP E, who sale 281 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, HUFF PHILLIP E now owns 9,981 shares of Everbridge Inc, valued at $6,322 using the latest closing price.

Barney Bryan Reed, the Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc, purchase 730 shares at $20.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Barney Bryan Reed is holding 730 shares at $15,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.