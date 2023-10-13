Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.45 in relation to previous closing price of 15.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-06 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the “Company”) will publish its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:30am Eastern time (5:30am Pacific time).

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is above average at 17.28x. The 36-month beta value for ERO is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERO is $21.48, The public float for ERO is 81.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ERO on October 13, 2023 was 154.87K shares.

ERO’s Market Performance

ERO’s stock has seen a -5.62% decrease for the week, with a -19.46% drop in the past month and a -32.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for Ero Copper Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for ERO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.12% for the last 200 days.

ERO Trading at -22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Ero Copper Corp saw 7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ero Copper Corp stands at +23.88. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.33. Equity return is now at value 13.78, with 6.47 for asset returns.

Based on Ero Copper Corp (ERO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 36.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.