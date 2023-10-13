Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) has increased by 5.52 when compared to last closing price of 4.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-14 that ESOA recently reported its highest-ever revenue of $197 million for FY 2022. The evolving revenue mix and new acquisitions will push margins higher.

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESOA is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESOA is $10.00, which is $5.41 above the current price. The public float for ESOA is 9.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESOA on October 13, 2023 was 72.94K shares.

ESOA’s Market Performance

ESOA stock saw an increase of 15.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.11% and a quarterly increase of 56.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.92% for ESOA’s stock, with a 67.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESOA Trading at 24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Energy Services of America Corp saw 81.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 4,792 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Sep 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 1,423,984 shares of Energy Services of America Corp, valued at $17,970 using the latest closing price.

REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, the President of Energy Services of America Corp, purchase 3,800 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V is holding 1,419,192 shares at $14,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corp stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 9.83, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 149.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.