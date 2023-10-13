Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, ENR stock has gone up by 2.71%, with a monthly decline of -11.99% and a quarterly plunge of -12.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Energizer Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for ENR’s stock, with a -13.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) is $35.90, which is $7.42 above the current market price. The public float for ENR is 66.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENR on October 13, 2023 was 783.10K shares.

ENR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has decreased by -2.70 when compared to last closing price of 30.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $35 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENR Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.64. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 860 shares at the price of $32.61 back on Nov 28. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 863 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $28,045 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+34.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.17. Equity return is now at value -72.64, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,773.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.52. Total debt to assets is 79.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,747.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.