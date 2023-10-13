Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) is above average at 20.15x. The 36-month beta value for EHC is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EHC is $81.89, which is $18.21 above than the current price. The public float for EHC is 98.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of EHC on October 13, 2023 was 573.35K shares.

EHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) has plunged by -2.58 when compared to previous closing price of 64.25, but the company has seen a -5.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

EHC’s Market Performance

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has seen a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.73% decline in the past month and a -6.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for EHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.31% for EHC’s stock, with a -1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHC Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.22. In addition, Encompass Health Corp saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from Charbonneau Elissa Joy, who sale 8,294 shares at the price of $69.58 back on Aug 17. After this action, Charbonneau Elissa Joy now owns 23,081 shares of Encompass Health Corp, valued at $577,097 using the latest closing price.

Tarr Mark J, the President & CEO of Encompass Health Corp, sale 25,330 shares at $71.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tarr Mark J is holding 497,405 shares at $1,799,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corp stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 19.21, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corp (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.