Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has decreased by -0.50 when compared to last closing price of 8.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer perio.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is 27.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) is $8.80, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 130.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On October 13, 2023, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT’s stock has seen a 5.99% increase for the week, with a -9.03% drop in the past month and a -0.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for ESRT’s stock, with a 8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESRT Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 5.27, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.