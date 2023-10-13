Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) is 28.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EFC is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) is $14.20, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 64.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% of that float. On October 13, 2023, EFC’s average trading volume was 711.36K shares.

EFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 12.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives. Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession. Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.

EFC’s Market Performance

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has experienced a 3.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month, and a -8.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for EFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for EFC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13.75 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.