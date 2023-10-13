Dole plc (DOLE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 11.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Dole is the product of a merger between Total Produce and Dole Food. This merger created the largest company in the sector, with vertical integration and global presence. Despite this seemingly great merger, Dole is trading below its IPO price. The creation of synergies and the sale of a division that was not profitable may bring significant margin expansion.

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dole plc (DOLE) is $14.86, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for DOLE is 61.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOLE on October 13, 2023 was 475.10K shares.

DOLE’s Market Performance

DOLE stock saw a decrease of -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Dole plc (DOLE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.61% for DOLE’s stock, with a -10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOLE Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Dole plc saw 12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dole plc stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 11.17, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Dole plc (DOLE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 35.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dole plc (DOLE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.