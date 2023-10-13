DermTech Inc (DMTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a -8.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Steve Kunszabo – Head, Investor Relations Bret Christensen – President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sun – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DermTech’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is 2.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DermTech Inc (DMTK) is $5.10, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.42% of that float. On October 13, 2023, DMTK’s average trading volume was 256.73K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stock saw a decrease of -8.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -57.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.26% for DermTech Inc (DMTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.73% for DMTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at -33.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -30.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5415. In addition, DermTech Inc saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 436 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Sep 11. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 282,925 shares of DermTech Inc, valued at $824 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc, sale 322 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 200,396 shares at $609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -89.73, with -64.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DermTech Inc (DMTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.