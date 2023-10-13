Denny’s Corp. (DENN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denny’s Corp. (DENN) is $13.14, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 52.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DENN on October 13, 2023 was 618.13K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 8.29. However, the company has experienced a -4.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny’s Inc. (“Denny’s”) and Keke’s Inc. (“Keke’s”), will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2023, on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

DENN’s Market Performance

Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has seen a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.85% decline in the past month and a -28.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for DENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for DENN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Denny’s Corp. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Dunn Stephen C., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Sep 15. After this action, Dunn Stephen C. now owns 67,496 shares of Denny’s Corp., valued at $397,161 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 878,126 shares at $227,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corp. stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.