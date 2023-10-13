Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Cytosorbents Corporation. (NASDAQ:CTSO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Taylor Devlin – Revenue Accountant Phillip Chan – Chief Executive Officer Vincent Capponi – President and Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Bloch – Interim Chief Financial Officer Efthymios Deliargyris – Chief Medical Officer Christopher Cramer – Senior Vice President of Business Development Irina Kulinets – Senior Vice President of Regulatory Conference Call Participants Joshua Jennings – TD Cowen Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Partners Sean Lee – H.C.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) is $8.00, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for CTSO is 38.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTSO on October 13, 2023 was 73.88K shares.

CTSO’s Market Performance

CTSO’s stock has seen a 1.86% increase for the week, with a -19.61% drop in the past month and a -53.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for Cytosorbents Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for CTSO’s stock, with a -43.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSO Trading at -29.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSO rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8125. In addition, Cytosorbents Corp saw 5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSO starting from BATOR MICHAEL G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Aug 07. After this action, BATOR MICHAEL G. now owns 87,800 shares of Cytosorbents Corp, valued at $6,350 using the latest closing price.

BATOR MICHAEL G., the Director of Cytosorbents Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that BATOR MICHAEL G. is holding 85,800 shares at $3,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.04 for the present operating margin

+59.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytosorbents Corp stands at -94.59. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.74. Equity return is now at value -73.82, with -42.78 for asset returns.

Based on Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.