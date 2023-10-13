Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is 30.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEQP is 2.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is $28.25, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for CEQP is 82.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On October 13, 2023, CEQP’s average trading volume was 583.45K shares.

CEQP) stock’s latest price update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 29.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Having a huge backlog of growth projects, midstream players secure additional cashflows, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas – Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), NuStar (NS) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP).

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly rise of 3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for CEQP’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEQP Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.92. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.74. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 178.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.12. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.