CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) is 10.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CXW is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CoreCivic Inc (CXW) is $15.33, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 110.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On October 13, 2023, CXW’s average trading volume was 647.79K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CXW) stock’s latest price update

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96 in relation to its previous close of 11.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Cameron Hopewell – Managing Director-Investor Relations Damon Hininger – President and Chief Executive Officer David Garfinkle – Chief Financial Officer Brian Hammonds – Vice President-Finance Conference Call Participants Joe Gomes – NOBLE Capital Kirk Ludtke – Imperial Capital Brian Violino – Wedbush M. Marin – Zacks Edwin Groshans – Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC Operator Good morning.

CXW’s Market Performance

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has experienced a 1.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.77% rise in the past month, and a 20.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CXW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for CXW’s stock, with a 14.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXW Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 15. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 226,162 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $51,300 using the latest closing price.

Mayberry Lucibeth, the EVP, Real Estate of CoreCivic Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Mayberry Lucibeth is holding 208,307 shares at $772,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.