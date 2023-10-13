Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has gone up by 4.27% for the week, with a -17.85% drop in the past month and a 21.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.43% for CORT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.69% for CORT’s stock, with a 12.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CORT is $33.42, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 87.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CORT on October 13, 2023 was 722.78K shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 27.59, however, the company has experienced a 4.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Innovation is expected to continue driving growth in the Medical-Drugs industry. CORT, AUPH, ALPN, KALV and CRDL may prove to be good additions to one’s portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $25 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 18,471 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Oct 10. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 73,291 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $504,038 using the latest closing price.

Maduck Sean, the of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,498 shares at $27.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Maduck Sean is holding 73,610 shares at $95,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 21.82, with 18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.