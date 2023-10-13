CI&T Inc (CINT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) is 21.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CINT is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CI&T Inc (CINT) is $29.86, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for CINT is 18.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On October 13, 2023, CINT’s average trading volume was 169.00K shares.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.86 in relation to previous closing price of 5.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that CI&T Inc provides digital transformation and software consulting services globally. The company is rolling out its new AI agent platform to major clients and plans to expand it to its entire client base. The stock appears currently fully valued, so I remain Neutral [Hold] on CI&T Inc for the near term.

CINT’s Market Performance

CINT’s stock has fallen by -16.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.00% and a quarterly drop of -19.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for CI&T Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.37% for CINT’s stock, with a -9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CINT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CINT Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINT fell by -16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, CI&T Inc saw -20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CINT

Equity return is now at value 13.48, with 6.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CI&T Inc (CINT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.