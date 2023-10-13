Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock Experiences -3.04% Monthly Change

The stock of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has gone down by -2.36% for the week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month and a -19.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for CAKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for CAKE’s stock, with a -15.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAKE is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for CAKE is $35.08, which is $7.79 above the current price. The public float for CAKE is 47.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on October 13, 2023 was 908.29K shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 30.38. However, the company has seen a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-06 that Bank of America analysts must have gotten a little peckish while writing their reports this week. The firm initiated coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), while reinstating its coverage of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.55. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc. saw -8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc., valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc. stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 18.92, with 2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.