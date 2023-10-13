Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is above average at 15.04x. The 36-month beta value for CHTR is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHTR is $486.96, which is $38.06 above than the current price. The public float for CHTR is 101.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on October 13, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.48 in relation to its previous close of 449.82. However, the company has experienced a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that The S&P 500 witnessed its worst month of 2023, losing 5% in September. Fears of higher rates for a longer-than-expected period took the sheen away from stocks in the month.

CHTR’s Market Performance

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.88% gain in the past month and a 19.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for CHTR’s stock, with a 18.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $463 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $441.56. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 5 shares at the price of $428.18 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $2,141 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Craig A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., sale 2,104 shares at $418.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Jacobson Craig A is holding 10,249 shares at $879,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 45.48, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.