Cerence Inc (CRNC) Stock Observes -29.41% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cerence Inc (CRNC) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a -18.83% drop in the past month, and a -33.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for CRNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.59% for CRNC’s stock, with a -29.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CRNC is also noteworthy at 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for CRNC is $31.50, which is $15.44 above than the current price. The public float for CRNC is 38.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CRNC on October 13, 2023 was 412.32K shares.

CRNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) has jumped by 0.73 compared to previous close of 17.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-10 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $40 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNC Trading at -22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, Cerence Inc saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, who sale 12,795 shares at the price of $19.15 back on Oct 06. After this action, BEAUDOIN THOMAS L now owns 199,483 shares of Cerence Inc, valued at $245,024 using the latest closing price.

Arshad Iqbal, the EVP, CTO of Cerence Inc, sale 6,041 shares at $19.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Arshad Iqbal is holding 125,834 shares at $115,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+66.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc stands at -94.80. The total capital return value is set at 3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.09. Equity return is now at value -33.25, with -19.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.78. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerence Inc (CRNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.