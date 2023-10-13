Celanese Corp (CE) Stock Observes 4.53% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CE stock has gone up by 0.40%, with a monthly decline of -2.73% and a quarterly surge of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Celanese Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for CE’s stock, with a 4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for CE is $132.33, which is $10.46 above the current price. The public float for CE is 108.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on October 13, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.67 in relation to its previous close of 124.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Celanese (CE) benefits from its productivity measures, investments in organic projects and strategic acquisitions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $149 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.79. In addition, Celanese Corp saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celanese Corp (CE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.