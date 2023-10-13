Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Stock Faces 9.35% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a 5.30% increase in the past week, with a -21.69% drop in the past month, and a -24.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for BYRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for BYRN’s stock, with a -52.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) by analysts is $9.00, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for BYRN is 17.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BYRN was 82.95K shares.

BYRN) stock’s latest price update

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.21 in comparison to its previous close of 2.72, however, the company has experienced a 5.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -21.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -64.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Pham Luan, who purchase 3,003 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Jul 17. After this action, Pham Luan now owns 18,387 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $11,381 using the latest closing price.

Pham Luan, the Chief Mktg and Rev Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 2,505 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Pham Luan is holding 15,384 shares at $9,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc stands at -16.41. The total capital return value is set at -12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -10.96, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.