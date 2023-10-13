Bruker Corp (BRKR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bruker Corp (BRKR) by analysts is $81.50, which is $16.58 above the current market price. The public float for BRKR is 98.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRKR was 872.94K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BRKR) stock’s latest price update

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.55 compared to its previous closing price of 63.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that The strong prospects of the BSI BioSpin and CALID group are likely to bode well for Bruker (BRKR) stock.

BRKR’s Market Performance

Bruker Corp (BRKR) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month, and a -16.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for BRKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for BRKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BRKR Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKR fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.03. In addition, Bruker Corp saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKR starting from LAUKIEN FRANK H, who sale 37,947 shares at the price of $64.81 back on Aug 08. After this action, LAUKIEN FRANK H now owns 38,217,344 shares of Bruker Corp, valued at $2,459,345 using the latest closing price.

Herman Gerald N, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO of Bruker Corp, sale 14,242 shares at $75.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Herman Gerald N is holding 36,462 shares at $1,074,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.16 for the present operating margin

+51.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruker Corp stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.67. Equity return is now at value 28.99, with 8.81 for asset returns.

Based on Bruker Corp (BRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 114.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.28. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruker Corp (BRKR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.