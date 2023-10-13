Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has decreased by -9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a -7.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BWV is 4.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for BWV is $9.00, The public float for BWV is 11.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWV on October 13, 2023 was 72.54K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stock saw a decrease of -7.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -65.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.92% for Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.05% for BWV stock, with a simple moving average of -60.29% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at -45.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5139. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -63.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -78.37, with -67.86 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.