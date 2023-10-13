Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) has seen a -9.80% decrease in the past week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month, and a -39.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for BLFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.42% for BLFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.48% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLFS is $25.14, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for BLFS is 42.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BLFS on October 13, 2023 was 460.57K shares.

BLFS) stock’s latest price update

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.07 in relation to previous closing price of 13.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that BLFS, BWMN and FTEK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 9, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $29 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLFS Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Biolife Solutions Inc saw -34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Rice Michael, who sale 831 shares at the price of $14.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, Rice Michael now owns 418,635 shares of Biolife Solutions Inc, valued at $11,767 using the latest closing price.

Mathew Aby J., the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Biolife Solutions Inc, sale 659 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Mathew Aby J. is holding 273,121 shares at $9,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.67 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biolife Solutions Inc stands at -86.43. The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.85. Equity return is now at value -21.73, with -18.39 for asset returns.

Based on Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.