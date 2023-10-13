Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)’s stock price has increased by 6.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a 8.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that Peter Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference made available on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $12.00, which is $12.61 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 11.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on October 13, 2023 was 342.11K shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH stock saw a decrease of 8.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for BPTH stock, with a simple moving average of -69.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3758. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -138.48, with -123.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.