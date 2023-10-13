Berry Corp (BRY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Berry Corp (BRY) by analysts is $10.00, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 73.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRY was 749.43K shares.

BRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRY’s Market Performance

BRY’s stock has risen by 9.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly rise of 13.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Berry Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for BRY’s stock, with a 4.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Berry Corp saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 40.47, with 18.58 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berry Corp (BRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.