Ballys Corporation (BALY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BALY is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BALY is $18.88, which is $15.94 above than the current price. The public float for BALY is 39.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on October 13, 2023 was 280.58K shares.

BALY) stock’s latest price update

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.62 in relation to its previous close of 10.76. However, the company has experienced a -3.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeff Chalson – Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy Robeson Reeves – Chief Executive Officer George Papanier – President Marcus Glover – Chief Financial Officer Jama Patel – Vice Chairman Conference Call Participants Barry Jonas – True Securities Jordan Bender – JMP Securities Dan Politzer – Wells Fargo Chad Beynon – Macquarie Jeff Stanial – Stifel David Katz – Jefferies Lance Vitanza – TD Cowen Ricardo Chinchilla – Deutsche Bank David Hargreaves – Stifel Financial Operator Good day, and welcome to the Bally’s Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

BALY’s Market Performance

Ballys Corporation (BALY) has seen a -3.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.16% decline in the past month and a -35.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for BALY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.53% for BALY’s stock, with a -40.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at -31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -48.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from Standard General L.P., who sale 475,000 shares at the price of $22.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, Standard General L.P. now owns 10,589,849 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $10,736,805 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -5.14 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.