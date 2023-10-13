Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by analysts is $64.86, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for AXS is 77.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AXS was 432.82K shares.

AXS) stock’s latest price update

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.02relation to previous closing price of 55.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that AXIS Capital (AXS) continues to build on Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health. Improved portfolio mix and effective capital deployment should pave way for growth.

AXS’s Market Performance

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) has seen a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.65% gain in the past month and a 8.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for AXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for AXS’s stock, with a 1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXS Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.85. In addition, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXS starting from SMITH HENRY B, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $55.50 back on Aug 07. After this action, SMITH HENRY B now owns 49,710 shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, valued at $333,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stands at +4.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 1.38 for asset returns.

Based on Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.38. Total debt to assets is 5.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.