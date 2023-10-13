Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tim Brons – Investor Relations Nick Green – President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Hart – Chief Financial Officer Matt Kwietniak – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Jacob Johnson – Stephens Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Avid Bioservices First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

The 36-month beta value for CDMO is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDMO is $19.25, which is $11.04 above than the current price. The public float for CDMO is 62.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CDMO on October 13, 2023 was 559.00K shares.

CDMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has seen a -12.57% decrease in the past week, with a -20.33% drop in the past month, and a -37.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for CDMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.08% for CDMO’s stock, with a -44.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDMO Trading at -25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc saw -40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Hart Daniel R, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $9.20 back on Oct 10. After this action, Hart Daniel R now owns 75,081 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc, valued at $18,767 using the latest closing price.

Ziebell Mark R, the V. P., General Counsel of Avid Bioservices Inc, sale 1,141 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Ziebell Mark R is holding 60,515 shares at $10,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.68, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 100.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 39.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.