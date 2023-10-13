Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Stock Experiences -15.43% Monthly Change

In the past week, ARTW stock has gone down by -11.04%, with a monthly decline of -15.43% and a quarterly plunge of -21.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for ARTW’s stock, with a -14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) is above average at 10.33x. The 36-month beta value for ARTW is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for ARTW is $7.00, The public float for ARTW is 2.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ARTW on October 13, 2023 was 8.60K shares.

ARTW) stock’s latest price update

Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.65 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a -11.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2021-10-13 that Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of ~2% year-over-year to $6.59 million. Sales by segments: Agricultural Products sales $4.66 million (+26.9% Y/Y) and Tools segments $0.619 million (+30.2% Y/Y), and Modular Buildings $1.31 million (-43.4% Y/Y).

ARTW Trading at -18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTW fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.70. Equity return is now at value 8.82, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Based on Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW), the company’s capital structure generated 69.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.95. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.