Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABUS is 125.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABUS on October 13, 2023 was 613.92K shares.

ABUS) stock’s latest price update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.60 in comparison to its previous close of 1.87, however, the company has experienced a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Arbutus (ABUS) makes a strategic decision to focus on the development of hepatitis B virus therapies while discontinuing all coronavirus and oral RNA destabilizer programs.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS’s stock has fallen by -3.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.24% and a quarterly drop of -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Arbutus Biopharma Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for ABUS’s stock, with a -25.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ABUS Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9423. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corp saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -37.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.