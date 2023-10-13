Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has soared by 4.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $1.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day.

, and the 36-month beta value for AQST is at 2.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for AQST is $6.17, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 62.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for AQST on October 13, 2023 was 299.59K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has seen a 10.42% increase in the past week, with a -13.86% drop in the past month, and a -8.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for AQST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.59% for AQST’s stock, with a -1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4742. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 58.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.