Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has decreased by -8.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) is 41.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANGO is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) is $16.33, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for ANGO is 38.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On October 13, 2023, ANGO’s average trading volume was 706.59K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO’s stock has seen a -10.35% decrease for the week, with a -13.84% drop in the past month and a -33.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Angiodynamic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.72% for ANGO’s stock, with a -37.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO fell by -10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw -53.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.89. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.64. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.