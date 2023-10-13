Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zenvia Inc (ZENV)

The 36-month beta value for ZENV is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZENV is $8.14, which is $0.42 above than the current price. The public float for ZENV is 9.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ZENV on October 13, 2023 was 61.45K shares.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV)’s stock price has soared by 3.39 in relation to previous closing price of 1.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-17 that Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Cassio Bobsin – Founder and CEO Shay Chor – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Chaves – UBS Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

ZENV’s Market Performance

ZENV’s stock has risen by 25.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.09% and a quarterly rise of 47.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.28% for Zenvia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for ZENV’s stock, with a 29.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZENV Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +25.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0583. In addition, Zenvia Inc saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.49. Equity return is now at value -19.24, with -10.49 for asset returns.

Based on Zenvia Inc (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.26. Total debt to assets is 9.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Zenvia Inc (ZENV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.