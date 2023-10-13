Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)

The 36-month beta value for MIR is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MIR is $10.67, which is $3.57 above than the current price. The public float for MIR is 206.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on October 13, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

The stock price of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) has dropped by -1.93 compared to previous close of 7.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the “Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the con.

MIR’s Market Performance

MIR’s stock has fallen by -4.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.70% and a quarterly drop of -13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Mirion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.74% for MIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MIR Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Moore Christopher A., who sale 3,430 shares at the price of $7.92 back on May 30. After this action, Moore Christopher A. now owns 32,206 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $27,166 using the latest closing price.

Charterhouse General Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 9,786,153 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Charterhouse General Partners is holding 14,960,702 shares at $84,601,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -17.55, with -9.63 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.