Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)

The 36-month beta value for LPTX is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPTX is $18.10, which is $41.55 above than the current price. The public float for LPTX is 23.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on October 13, 2023 was 336.93K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) has dropped by -8.23 compared to previous close of 1.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX’s stock has fallen by -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.20% and a quarterly drop of -53.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for Leap Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for LPTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4505. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc saw -67.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

The total capital return value is set at -67.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.36. Equity return is now at value -98.52, with -86.76 for asset returns.

Based on Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 0.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.