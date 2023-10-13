Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

The 36-month beta value for GTX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTX is $15.00, which is $7.61 above than the current price. The public float for GTX is 249.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on October 13, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73 in comparison to its previous close of 7.52, however, the company has experienced a 0.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Garrett Motion is a leading automotive technology company specializing in turbocharging and electric boosting solutions. Although they play an important role in internal combustion vehicles, they are actively involved in developing solutions for electrified powertrains and vehicle electrification. Despite the industry’s sensitivity to economic cycles, the company is currently trading at a very low multiple of 5x EBITDA, presenting a compelling deep-value opportunity.

GTX’s Market Performance

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a -0.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for GTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for GTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 3,486,267 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Aug 11. After this action, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 31,402,333 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $26,844,256 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 1,025,000 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 26,570,589 shares at $7,738,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.