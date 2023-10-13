Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CarGurus Inc (CARG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) is above average at 7.27x. The 36-month beta value for CARG is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CARG is $23.17, which is $5.52 above than the current price. The public float for CARG is 83.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on October 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 17.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that As the broader market plateaus after its recovery rally, there remain hidden pockets of value across under-followed sectors, and with smaller-cap companies. With investors fixated on mega-cap tech and blue-chip stocks, many quality companies without much coverage continue to trade at a discount.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.23% and a quarterly drop of -24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for CarGurus Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for CARG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 29.15 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.