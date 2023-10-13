An In-Depth Look at Procore Technologies Inc’s (PCOR) Stock Performance

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a 1.93% increase in the past week, with a 7.29% gain in the past month, and a -6.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for PCOR’s stock, with a 10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCOR is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is $83.07, which is $10.31 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 123.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On October 13, 2023, PCOR’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.14relation to previous closing price of 69.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $PCOR–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $75 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.56. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 43.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 542,499 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $3,850,035 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 68,000 shares at $66.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 543,999 shares at $4,494,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -22.87, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.