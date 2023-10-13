Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) has seen a -9.77% decrease in the past week, with a -18.45% drop in the past month, and a -34.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for AIRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for AIRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for AIRS is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIRS is $9.15, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for AIRS is 11.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.74% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRS on October 13, 2023 was 86.94K shares.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.63 in relation to previous closing price of 7.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Here is how AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AIRS Trading at -17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Airsculpt Technologies Inc saw 67.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 50,337 shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc, valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Airsculpt Technologies Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rollins Aaron is holding 14,811,956 shares at $466,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airsculpt Technologies Inc stands at -8.70. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.35. Equity return is now at value -14.32, with -5.87 for asset returns.

Based on Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 152.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.34. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.