Adient plc (ADNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADNT is at 2.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADNT is $46.44, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for ADNT is 92.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for ADNT on October 13, 2023 was 768.94K shares.

The stock of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has decreased by -2.33 when compared to last closing price of 36.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ADNT’s Market Performance

ADNT’s stock has risen by 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.99% and a quarterly drop of -13.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Adient plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for ADNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADNT Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.51. In addition, Adient plc saw 4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Conklin James, who sale 909 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Conklin James now owns 18,021 shares of Adient plc, valued at $40,905 using the latest closing price.

DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G, the President and CEO of Adient plc, sale 17,980 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G is holding 599,577 shares at $809,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+5.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return is now at value 5.35, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 137.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.85. Total debt to assets is 31.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adient plc (ADNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.