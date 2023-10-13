Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) is $29.67, which is $24.58 above the current market price. The public float for ACRS is 58.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on October 13, 2023 was 761.42K shares.

ACRS) stock’s latest price update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has plunge by -6.10relation to previous closing price of 5.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Aclaris Therapeutics is a developer of kinome-based medicines for immune-inflammatory and oncology indications. The company’s platform, KINect, helps advance small molecules targeting kinases to replicate or improve the effects of expensive biologics. ACRS has a lead asset, zunsemetinib, in phase 2 trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, with other assets in early stages.

ACRS’s Market Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has experienced a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.91% drop in the past month, and a -49.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for ACRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.40% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -44.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACRS Trading at -25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -30.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -64.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Balthaser Kevin, who purchase 9,490 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Sep 06. After this action, Balthaser Kevin now owns 15,461 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $74,971 using the latest closing price.

Loerop James, the Chief Business Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 14,705 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Loerop James is holding 21,688 shares at $99,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -50.69, with -41.01 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.