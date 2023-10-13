4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDMT is 2.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) is $35.14, which is $24.93 above the current market price. The public float for FDMT is 35.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% of that float. On October 13, 2023, FDMT’s average trading volume was 286.19K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FDMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) has decreased by -8.68 when compared to last closing price of 11.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has faced setbacks, with the FDA placing a clinical hold on its Fabry Disease program due to serious kidney conditions in patients. The company has five product candidates in clinical trials, targeting ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The cystic fibrosis program with 4D-710 showed success, with improvements in lung function and quality of life, providing a potential breathing space for patients ineligible for other treatments.

FDMT’s Market Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has experienced a -16.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.62% drop in the past month, and a -46.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for FDMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.89% for FDMT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDMT Trading at -33.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT fell by -16.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -54.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 1,737 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, valued at $78,188 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 1,737 shares at $41,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3516.52 for the present operating margin

-24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stands at -3435.41. The total capital return value is set at -37.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.12. Equity return is now at value -37.27, with -33.98 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 134.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.