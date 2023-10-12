Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zuora Inc (ZUO) by analysts is $13.00, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 130.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZUO was 829.70K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.63relation to previous closing price of 7.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Zuora’s valuation, currently at 30x next year’s free cash flow, appears relatively high for a business experiencing single-digit revenue growth rates. The rich price tag of Zuora’s stock raises concerns about its investment value, particularly when compared to its growth potential. The company’s strong balance sheet, boasting over $180 million of net cash, offsets the uncertainty surrounding its valuation.

ZUO’s Market Performance

Zuora Inc (ZUO) has seen a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.62% decline in the past month and a -28.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for ZUO’s stock, with a -12.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at -14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Zuora Inc saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 49,148 shares at the price of $7.96 back on Oct 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 4,629 shares of Zuora Inc, valued at $391,267 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 199,654 shares at $79,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.49. Equity return is now at value -72.53, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 265.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.61. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zuora Inc (ZUO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.