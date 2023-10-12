Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, ZETA stock has gone up by 7.89%, with a monthly gain of 11.46% and a quarterly plunge of -2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.27% for ZETA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) by analysts is $14.33, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for ZETA is 146.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZETA was 1.06M shares.

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 8.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced the planned release of its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZETA Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from Ravella Satish, who sale 804 shares at the price of $8.59 back on Oct 09. After this action, Ravella Satish now owns 230,141 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, valued at $6,909 using the latest closing price.

Ravella Satish, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, sale 1,696 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Ravella Satish is holding 230,945 shares at $14,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.77 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stands at -47.25. The total capital return value is set at -88.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.29. Equity return is now at value -188.58, with -49.69 for asset returns.

Based on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 38.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.