Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WSM stock has gone up by 7.11%, with a monthly gain of 16.81% and a quarterly surge of 25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Williams-Sonoma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.19% for WSM’s stock, with a 26.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) by analysts is $145.13, which is -$18.67 below the current market price. The public float for WSM is 59.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.27% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.15M shares.

WSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has jumped by 2.00 compared to previous close of 159.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) banks on e-commerce and B2B segment growth as well as strategic expansion initiatives.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $146 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.13. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Sep 25. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 565,835 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the CEO POTTERY BARN BRANDS of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $140.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Benson Marta is holding 54,238 shares at $1,406,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 66.55, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.