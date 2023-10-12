What Recent Market Trends Mean for GrowGeneration Corp’s (GRWG) Stock

In the past week, GRWG stock has gone down by -3.92%, with a monthly decline of -21.21% and a quarterly plunge of -24.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for GrowGeneration Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.55% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -27.16% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 2.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRWG is 57.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GRWG’s average trading volume was 981.80K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.52 in relation to its previous close of 2.74. However, the company has experienced a -3.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-05 that As October 2023 begins, the cannabis market and marijuana stocks in the US are changing at a previously unheard-of rate. The cannabis sector continues to demonstrate tremendous growth potential as legalization spreads to more states. Investors looking for possibilities in this market are closely monitoring ancillary cannabis stocks or companies that support the cannabis industry by offering necessary services and goods without actually handling the plant. These supporting companies are crucial to the success of the industry as a whole and are well-placed tactically to profit from its expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.