What Recent Market Trends Mean for GlucoTrack Inc’s (GCTK) Stock

In the past week, GCTK stock has gone up by 29.29%, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly plunge of -22.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.97% for GlucoTrack Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.59% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of -53.30% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GCTK is -1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GCTK’s average trading volume was 91.89K shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.25 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a 29.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +29.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2611. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -78.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -85.63, with -70.38 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.