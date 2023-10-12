What Recent Market Trends Mean for FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) Stock

In the past week, FSK stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.95% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is 19.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSK is 1.41.

The public float for FSK is 259.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On October 12, 2023, FSK’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 19.42. However, the company has experienced a 1.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that FS KKR Capital Corp trades at a 20% discount to its book value, offering a high annualized yield of 14.4% and showcasing resilience in an elevated interest rate environment. Potential reasons for the discount include historical poor performance, high leverage, and lack of dividend growth, but recent strategic shifts and strong financials have debunked these concerns. FSK presents an attractive buying opportunity at its current price. However, caution is advised due to potential economic headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,700 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $20,610 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 2,547 shares at $20,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.