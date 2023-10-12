What Recent Market Trends Mean for Figs Inc’s (FIGS) Stock

In the past week, FIGS stock has gone up by 2.80%, with a monthly gain of 13.84% and a quarterly plunge of -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Figs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.85% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) is 82.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIGS is 1.40.

The public float for FIGS is 153.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.78% of that float. On October 12, 2023, FIGS’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 6.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Boot Barn (BOOT) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

FIGS Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Figs Inc saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 4,201 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Oct 06. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 410,442 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $25,272 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of Figs Inc, sale 4,495 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 414,643 shares at $26,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Equity return is now at value 4.53, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Figs Inc (FIGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.