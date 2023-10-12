What Recent Market Trends Mean for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s (BDTX) Stock

In the past week, BDTX stock has gone down by -1.96%, with a monthly decline of -29.58% and a quarterly plunge of -49.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.51% for BDTX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.43% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDTX is 2.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is $11.40, which is $8.83 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On October 12, 2023, BDTX’s average trading volume was 612.54K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.42 in relation to its previous close of 2.73. However, the company has experienced a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced forthcoming presentations during the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, October 11-15, 2023. The three poster presentations include initial dose escalation data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of BDTX-1535 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the study design of this ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, and preclinical data for BDTX-4933.

BDTX Trading at -22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -30.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw 38.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Behbahani Ali, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Behbahani Ali now owns 4,448,757 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, purchase 935,850 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,213,828 shares at $4,679,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Equity return is now at value -70.56, with -51.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.